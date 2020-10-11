NFL shuffles nine teams in COVID-19 sparked schedule makeover

Tuesday night’s game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.

In addition to Denver’s game in Foxborough, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night, being planned for next Sunday afternoon, Kansas City’s game at Buffalo — which was supposed to be played Thursday night — has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.

Nine teams will be affected by a major regular-season schedule juggle by the NFL, in response to coronavirus outbreaks within the Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Other changes include: Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11, Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7, Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8, Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10, and Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

The Patriots are now scheduled to play 12 straight weeks, their bye moved from next week to this past week, as was Denver’s — the Broncos originally had Week 8 off. Both Miami and the Chargers' byes go from Week 10 to next week, while Jacksonville’s goes from Week 7 to Week 8, and the Jets' from Week 11 to Week 10.

Advertisement

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned on Sunday morning of another staff member testing positive.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank (right) has stood by head coach Dan Quinn despite a calamitous Super Bowl loss and missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Report: Atlanta to dismiss Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons have never recovered from their 28-3 squander of Super Bowl LI to the Patriots, and Dan Quinn’s time to do so is apparently up.

The team will relieve Quinn of his duties as head coach this week, according to The Athletic, Sunday’s 23-16 loss to Carolina apparently the last straw. It dropped the Falcons to 0-5 this season, including blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to Dallas and a 16-point one to Chicago in back-to-back weeks. They are 25-30 (including postseason) since losing in overtime to New England on Feb. 5, 2017. Atlanta finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons, though they closed winning six of eight in 2019.

Advertisement

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Quinn, in the midst of his sixth season as coach, told reporters on Sunday. “It’s his job to evaluate, but for me it’s coaching, and I’ll work as hard as I can to align our team to play like we’re capable of playing.”

Matt Ryan, the former BC product who won MVP in Quinn’s 2016 debut season, said he hoped his coach was retained.

“I think Dan has been nothing but a great head coach since he’s been here. We just haven’t done a good enough job as a team and as players," he told reporters. “It’s a hard business for sure, but we all love what Dan has done for this team. We’ve got to do a better job as players.”

Reached via text by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said, “When we have something to say. I’ll say it.”