Taylor Hall reportedly lands one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres

Taylor Hall has a new home — the 28-year-old forward has reportedly signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres.
Hall, who split his time last year between the Coyotes and Devils, had 16 goals and recorded 52 points in 65 games this past season.
A former Hart Trophy winner, the high-scoring Hall has 218 goals and 563 points in 627 career NHL games. A five-time All-Star, he was considered one of the biggest names in the 2020 NHL free-agent class.
