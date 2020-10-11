New positive COVID-19 test shuts down Patriots facilities again, status of Monday’s game uncertain

This is at least the club’s third positive test in a little over a week, with quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed cases. Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also is on the COVID-19 reserve list, but it’s unclear if he tested positive or was exposed to someone who had.

Players, coaches, and staff were sent home Sunday morning and it’s unknown what the status is for Monday’s scheduled home game against the Broncos.

The Patriots closed their facilities at Gillette Stadium Sunday morning following a new positive COVID-19 test result from Saturday night, a league source confirmed.

The Patriots returned to the practice field Saturday morning for their first and final practice in preparation for Monday evening’s game with the visiting Broncos. The team was able to go ahead with the session after there were no new positive results from the PCR tests administered on Friday, according to a league source.

The Patriots shut their facilities down after Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, leading to three days without practices and all preparations conducted remotely.

A walkthrough had been planned for Sunday if there were no new positives. The game vs. the Broncos was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon but changed to Monday after Gilmore’s positive test.

Newton and Gilmore did not participate in Saturday’s practice, the team’s first in-person session since shutting down its facilities following Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test Wednesday.

Coach Bill Belichick said on Saturday that the team is taking things “day by day” and “hour by hour.”

Will Newton be available to play Monday evening against the Denver Broncos?

“We’ll take it day by day,” Belichick said. “Hour. By. Hour.”

Monday will mark the 10th day since Newton tested positive, which means he could be cleared to return for the 5 p.m. game against Denver. Newton did not play Monday in New England’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Brian Hoyer got the start at quarterback but was pulled in the third quarter for Jarrett Stidham.

Monday will mark the fifth day since Gilmore tested positive, which means he would only be eligible to play if he remains asymptomatic and produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. There has been no update on Gilmore’s condition since he announced Wednesday he was initially asymptomatic.

