Titans shut down facility again after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Titans announced Sunday morning that another staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and the team shut down their facility again, growing the team’s outbreak to 24 cases among players and staff.

The news came approximately two hours after the Globe confirmed a third Patriots player has tested positive, which shut down their facility as well, and put the status of Monday evening’s game against the Broncos in limbo.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Bills on Tuesday at 7 p.m.