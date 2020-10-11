With their season a distant memory, the Red Sox could take a lesson from the Rays in roster building

Their roster, particularly the pitching staff, was one of the worst in decades and presumably big changes are coming. We already know there will be a new manager after Ron Roenicke was fired after dealing with a mess he had nothing to do with making.

So much has been happening in the sports world that the Sox have been put in a box and stored in a dusty corner of our minds for now along with the other things we’d just as soon forget.

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox ended their season only two weeks ago in Atlanta. But it feels longer than that, doesn’t it?

Which is what made the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Rays worth flying across the country to watch in person.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was with the Rays for 15 years and had a big role in constructing their roster, coaching staff and, perhaps most importantly, their organizational ethos.

It’s not analytics. The Red Sox invested more in technology and staffing for that department under Dave Dombrowski than ever before. There are a few teams, the Rays among them, with more analysts. But the Red Sox are among the industry leaders and have used the data effectively in recent seasons.

Alex Cora, their former (and future?) manager was instrumental in doing that.

It’s not a payroll question. Even after the disgraceful salary dump of Mookie Betts and David Price, the Sox were eighth in payroll as calculated for luxury tax purposes. Twelve teams with lower payrolls, including three of the four teams still alive, made the playoffs.

The Sox don’t need to spend more. They need to better use their resources. And that’s where the Rays offer lessons.

Diego Castillo, who got the final six outs of the Division Series against the Yankees, was a 20-year-old free agent signed out of Venezuela in 2014. Most international amateurs sign when they’re 16.

The Rays were patient with him in the minors and he’s been one of their best relievers since midway though the 2018 season.

Ji-Man Choi, the irrepressible first baseman from South Korea, turned the Rays down as a free agent before the 2018 season and signed with the Brewers. The Rays waited six months and traded infielder Brad Miller to Milwaukee for Choi.

Miller played 27 games for Milwaukee with a minus 0.1 WAR. Choi has given the Rays 218 games and a 3.3 WAR for $2.1 million.

Shortstop Willy Adames was part of their return for trading Price to Detroit back in 2014. He was 18 at the time. Joey Wendle, a versatile infielder, came from the Athletics in 2017 for a player to be named later, Jonah Heim, who hasn’t amounted to much.

Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows came from the Pirates in the 2018 trade for Chris Archer, who went on to pitch poorly and broke down.

Meadows, an underachieving first-round pick, played only 10 games in the majors for the Rays that season. They sent him to Triple A to get straightened out and he had a .922 OPS in the majors last season and was an All-Star.

Randy Arozarena, who hit three home runs in the Division Series, was part of a multi-player deal with the Cardinals. The headliner was Jose Martinez, who played 24 games for the Rays then was flipped to the Cubs for a minor league outfielder.

It’s a misconception the Rays are largely homegrown. What they do is find undervalued players and polish them, sometimes in their farm system or by employing them in roles that bring out their skills.

The Rays also don’t give up on players. They trust their minor league staff to send them back better than they were. Because their payroll is low, they’re careful not to waste it.

The Red Sox haven’t been particularly creative since 2013, when Ben Cherington signed a group of mid-level free agents who fueled a championship team.

In the years since, the Sox have filled their needs with obvious choices like Chris Sale and J.D Martinez. It worked perfectly in 2018. But when Sale was lost to an elbow injury and Eduardo Rodriguez to coronavirus, they had no answers and fell into last place.

The Rays have not been to the World Series since 2008, so maybe their ceiling is approaching. Bloom’s job is to take his experience doing more with less and employ a larger payroll in a way that doesn’t make the Red Sox afterthoughts in October.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.