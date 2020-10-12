With eviction moratorium expiring, Baker announces $171 million package to aid renters, landlords

Baker said Monday he’ll pump $100 million into the state’s main rental relief program, while upping the annual cap on what at-risk tenants can receive to $10,000 a year from $4,000. He also announced $49 million for homelessness prevention and new funding for housing counseling, legal aid for tenants, and landlord-tenant mediation. The administration, with the help of Housing Court judges, also set up a “two-tier” system for eviction cases designed to steer many of them to mediation.

With Massachusetts' strict ban on evictions set to end this week, Governor Charlie Baker on Monday announced a plan he says will keep struggling renters in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic but also protect landlords and allow housing courts to reopen.

"The pandemic has created financial challenges for many individuals and families who are struggling with rent payments, and today we are pleased to announce a $171 million initiative to promote household stability, and provide more support for tenants and small landlords,” Baker said in a statement. “This strategy has been designed to be user friendly and easily accessible for tenants and landlords in need, and is comprised of new or expanded programs to help people stay in their homes.”

In April, state lawmakers passed a strict ban on nearly all evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move housing advocates say has likely forestalled tens of thousands of eviction filings in the last six months as the state’s economy has struggled and many lower-income renters have lost jobs. But the ban was not intended to last indefinitely, and the federal judge hearing a lawsuit filed by two landlords last month warned he could end the ban if it continued beyond its current Oct. 17 expiration date.

In recent weeks the Baker Administration, housing court judges, and a variety of housing advocacy groups have been meeting regularly to design a system that would fend off a feared “tsunami” of evictions, while allowing landlords the right to push out tenants when necessary. They unveiled that system Monday, with advocates offering measured support.

“Housing is a human right and, in the middle of this pandemic due to COVID-19, it is both a concern for public health and economic stability. We applaud the Baker Administration’s commitment to launching this important initiative,” said Annette Duke, senior housing attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute. “A broad coalition has come together to support access to legal assistance in eviction actions in Massachusetts because such access will avert unnecessary evictions, displacement, and homelessness - and will prevent human and economic devastation. This initiative creates a path to housing stability that will strengthen all our communities.”

Still, not everyone’s happy. A broad coalition of housing groups — including small landlords — last week called for a $215 million package, including $175 million in direct relief under the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program. That’s far more than the $100 million Baker announced for RAFT on Monday, some of which, advocates note, had been earmarked for the program already.

A study last week by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimates that 45,000 laid-off renters in the state will struggle to keep up with housing costs, even after collecting unemployment. Add in self-employed people, undocumented workers, and other newly jobless who can’t claim unemployment and that number will only grow. Lew Finfer, of the Massachusetts Community Action Network, said $100 million won’t go nearly far enough.

“It’s far short of the need at a time of worsening economic conditions for people and a worsening pandemic,” Finfer said. “It’s sort of an inadequate response to a huge, catastrophic, problem.”

His group is among many who are pushing — along with some Beacon Hill lawmakers — for a bill that would block all evictions for 12 months and establish a new fund for rental relief. Hundreds came to the State House on Sunday for a rally in support of that measure, and Finfer said they’ll keep pushing despite Baker’s new plan. The bill won a favorable recommendation from the Legislature’s Joint Housing Committee earlier this month, but its path forward is unclear.

Beyond Massachusetts, the federal government last month issued a ban on many evictions through the Centers for Disease Control, through the end of the year. That, too, will halt some eviction proceedings, though housing advocates here warn it doesn’t protect nearly as many people as Massachusetts' blanket moratorium.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.