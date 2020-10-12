Brockton man tried to grab 10-year-old girl, police say

A Brockton man was arrested Monday after he allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl but fled when she and her friend screamed for help, police said.

Reynaldo Perez, 52, was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery after he allegedly tried grabbed a 10-year-old girl in Brockton on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

According to police, the girl and her 15-year-old friend were near Union Cemetery in Brockton about 11:20 a.m. when the man, identified as 52-year-old Reynaldo Perez, approached them and grabbed the 10-year-old.

Both girls screamed for help, police said, and Perez ran away. The girls managed to find a Brockton police officer and told them what happened, sparking a search of the area.

Perez, who police said is a stranger to the girls, was found nearby and taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday on kidnapping and assault and battery charges, police said.

