Child treated for injuries after stabbing in Mission Hill

The staff member notified police, and Boston Emergency Medical Services took the child to a local hospital, Tavares said.

The child called the Mission Hill facility of The Home for Little Wanderers, where the child participates in a program, just before 2 a.m. and told a staff member that they had been stabbed, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

The child, whose age, gender, and medical condition were not available Monday morning, was not stabbed at the home; police believe the violence occurred on nearby Heath Street, Tavares said. Officers are investigating.

Representatives for The Home for Little Wanderers could not be reached for comment on Columbus Day. The organization offers a wide variety of programming for young people from birth to age 22, according to its website, including individual and family therapy, educational and vocational support, and residential care.

