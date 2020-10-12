Four rescued from N.H. trails after being injured over the weekend

“His hiking companions were able to safely lower him to the base of the climbing route after calling 911,” the statement said. The agency added that rescuers were “able to access Damaraju and lower him to a stable location before carrying him to the trailhead parking area.”

Venkata Damaraju, a 33-year-old rock climber from Atlanta, was the first person injured after he plummeted 20 feet onto a ledge in Cathedral Ledge State Park in Bartlett around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway with injuries to his back, hip, and foot.

Four people were rescued from New Hampshire trails, including three in the White Mountains, after they were injured in accidents over the weekend, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Brian Martel, 31, of Farmington, N.H., was thrown from his ATV after he got stuck in a rut on the Sugar Hill Trail in Stewartstown, the Fish and Game department said.

Emergency responders towed Martel down the trail and took him to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“In an attempt to get out of the rut, he accelerated his machine but accidentally pushed the throttle too hard. This caused him to lose control of his machine resulting in his ATV running off the right side of the trail and glanced off numerous trees,” the Fish and Game department said.

Prithvi Srinivasan Swachandam of Jersey City, N.J., also had to be rescued after he fell down the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, the Fish and Game Department said. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“[Emergency responders] carried Swachandam 1.5 miles down the mountain arriving at the trail head at 9:50 p.m. He was transported from the scene in a personal vehicle for further treatment. The carryout took place during the severe weather that came through northern New Hampshire on Saturday evening, making the carryout more hazardous,” the agency said.

In another incident, Paige Raposa, of Providence, R.I., fell while climbing down the Welch-Dickey Trail in Thornton with a group of friends around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth with a non-life-threatening injury.

“After first attempting to continue hiking down to the trailhead, the party called for help when it became clear the injury would prevent Paige from doing so safely,” the Fish and Game Department said. “A rescue party hiked to the location of the injured hiker, provided first aid, and carried Paige down to the trailhead arriving safely around 3:45 p.m.”

The Fish and Game Department urged people to be careful on the state’s trails.

“Hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise,” the department said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.