Mass. reports 765 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

State officials also reported that 18,801 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.43 million. The number of tests administered climbed to more than 4.81 million. New antibody tests had been completed for 139 people, bringing that total to 122,982.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 13 to 9,401, the Department of Public Health reported Monday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 765, bringing the total to 136,933.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, remained at 1.1 percent for a seventh straight day. Last week, it tipped up to 1.2 percent for a single day after spending the previous six days at 1.1 percent, according to data released Monday. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state also offers another measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested, which some specialists have suggested is a better measure of the pandemic. That number stood at 3.2 percent, its lowest rate since Sept. 27.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients held steady at 514 for a second day after creeping up gradually since Oct. 2. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped to one, after declining by a single hospital each day since Oct. 7, when it was at five. The three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases increased from 11 to 13; the lowest that number has been is nine.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.