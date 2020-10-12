N.H. health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Portsmouth restaurant

Health officials in New Hampshire are warning patrons of a Portsmouth restaurant that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they sat at the bar between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.

Jumpin' Jay’s Fish Cafe has been closed since Wednesday.

On Sunday, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement saying one person with a confirmed case of coronavirus may have infected others who sat at the bar on Sept. 30 between 5 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 1 between 5 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 2 between 5 and 10 p.m.; Oct. 3 between 5 and 10 p.m.; or Oct. 3 between 5 and 9 p.m.