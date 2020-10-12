N.H. health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Portsmouth restaurant

Health officials in New Hampshire are warning patrons of a Portsmouth restaurant that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they sat at the bar between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.
Jumpin' Jay’s Fish Cafe has been closed since Wednesday.
On Sunday, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement saying one person with a confirmed case of coronavirus may have infected others who sat at the bar on Sept. 30 between 5 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 1 between 5 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 2 between 5 and 10 p.m.; Oct. 3 between 5 and 10 p.m.; or Oct. 3 between 5 and 9 p.m.
DHHS said it has already notified people who may have come in direct contact with the person, but anyone who who sat at the bar during those days and times are asked to contact DHHS at 603-271-4496 for further guidance.
A post on the Jumpin' Jay’s Facebook page says the restaurant is being professionally cleaned and “will not reopen until it is safe and prudent to do so.”
“Please know that we have met or exceeded state and CDC guidelines in our quick and independent decision to close, test and quarantine as the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority,” the post says.
