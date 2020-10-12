Officials investigating suspected arson fires in Beverly

Officials are investigating a series of suspected arson fires around a Beverly neighborhood and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters responded to 12 Middlebury Lane at 4:40 a.m. Monday where a shed was on fire. Later in the morning, residents in nearby neighborhoods found burn marks on the asphalt on Holly Lane and on the corner of Thoreau Circle and Whitman Place, the Beverly Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page.