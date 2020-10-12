Police chase ends in multi-car wreck on Route 24

A Fall River man was arrested after he allegedly led State Police on a Monday afternoon chase between Randolph and Avon that ended in a multi-car crash on Route 24 .
Michael Garcia-Robles, 30, will be charged once he is released from Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was being evaluated for injuries, State Police said. None of the people in the other vehicles involved were injured, police said.
Troopers attempted to pull him over when they observed his red Toyota Corolla had “equipment violations and excessive window tint,” according to State Police.
Police said Garcia-Robles fled “at a high rate of speed” down the southbound side of Route 24 until he struck another vehicle, causing a multi-car crash north of Exit 18 in Avon. Police said Garcia-Robles resisted arrest before he was taken into custody.
