Officer struck by ricochet during armed standoff in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — A police officer was struck by the ricochet of a round fired by the suspect during an armed standoff at a Massachusetts condominium complex but was not injured, authorities say.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an armed man suffering a mental health crisis and threatening to harm himself or others who approached him went to the Spruce Pond Village condo complex in Franklin just before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Franklin police.

The regional SWAT team was called to the scene and the man fired multiple rounds from a handgun and struck the armored truck containing the officers. The SWAT team did not return fire.