Photos: Trump hosts first rally in Florida since contracting COVID-19
By Shannon Larson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 12, 2020, 1 hour ago
Only a week after President Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he returned to the campaign trail Monday to host a rally in Florida — his first major event since contracting the coronavirus.
Thousands attended the rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida — many seen without masks on, and standing should-to-shoulder.
The president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo released by the White House on Monday that Trump tested negative on consecutive days for the virus and that he was not infectious. Conley did not, however, say on which days Trump tested negative.
Trump was tested using an antigen test, according to Conley’s memo.
Earlier in the day, Anthony Fauci — the nation’s top infectious disease expert — said in a televised interview that Trump’s planned campaign rallies threaten to advance the spread of the coronavirus, largely due to the lack of safety protocols in place.
“Look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci said on CNN. “We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregant settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves.”