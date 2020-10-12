fb-pixel

Photos: Trump hosts first rally in Florida since contracting COVID-19

By Shannon Larson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 12, 2020, 1 hour ago
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Only a week after President Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he returned to the campaign trail Monday to host a rally in Florida — his first major event since contracting the coronavirus.

Thousands attended the rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida — many seen without masks on, and standing should-to-shoulder.

The president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo released by the White House on Monday that Trump tested negative on consecutive days for the virus and that he was not infectious. Conley did not, however, say on which days Trump tested negative.

Advertisement

Trump was tested using an antigen test, according to Conley’s memo.

Earlier in the day, Anthony Fauci — the nation’s top infectious disease expert — said in a televised interview that Trump’s planned campaign rallies threaten to advance the spread of the coronavirus, largely due to the lack of safety protocols in place.

“Look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci said on CNN. “We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregant settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves.”

Here are some photos of the night’s event.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kimberly Guilfoyle smiled as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kimberly Guilfoyle smiled as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla. Evan Vucci/Associated Press
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of President Trump attended a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.
Supporters of President Trump attended a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
People watched as President Trump arrived on Air Force One for his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday in Sanford, Florida.
People watched as President Trump arrived on Air Force One for his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday in Sanford, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.Joe Raedle/Getty
Supporters listened to President Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday.
Supporters listened to President Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday.John Raoux/Associated Press
Supporters listened as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla.
Supporters listened as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla. Evan Vucci/Associated Press
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.John Raoux/Associated Press
Representative Matt Gaetz (C), Republican of Florida, applauded as President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.
Representative Matt Gaetz (C), Republican of Florida, applauded as President Trump held a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigned at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Monday.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump reacted after speaking at a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla.
President Trump reacted after speaking at a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla. Evan Vucci/Associated Press
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiled next to Kimberly Guilfoyle as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiled next to Kimberly Guilfoyle as President Trump spoke during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, in Sanford, Fla.Evan Vucci/Associated Press