Photos: Trump hosts first rally in Florida since contracting COVID-19

Only a week after President Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he returned to the campaign trail Monday to host a rally in Florida — his first major event since contracting the coronavirus.

Thousands attended the rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida — many seen without masks on, and standing should-to-shoulder.

The president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo released by the White House on Monday that Trump tested negative on consecutive days for the virus and that he was not infectious. Conley did not, however, say on which days Trump tested negative.