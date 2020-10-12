Once and for all, media should stop calling 1921 Tulsa massacre a ‘race riot’

The short Associated Press story on Page A5 of last Tuesday’s Globe (“Tulsa removes ‘Black Lives Matter’ street sign,” Oct. 6) has a remarkable rewriting of history embedded in it.

It describes the series of events in June 1921 in Tulsa, Okla., as a “race riot.” It was no such thing. It was a violent attack by white people on the incredibly prosperous Black Greenwood community, which had been created over many years, with its business district known as “Black Wall Street.” It was a violent sneak attack in the early hours of the morning. The article makes it sound as if the 300 killed were evenly divided between Black and white people.