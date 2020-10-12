Once and for all, media should stop calling 1921 Tulsa massacre a ‘race riot’

The short Associated Press story on Page A5 of last Tuesday’s Globe (“Tulsa removes ‘Black Lives Matter’ street sign,” Oct. 6) has a remarkable rewriting of history embedded in it.
It describes the series of events in June 1921 in Tulsa, Okla., as a “race riot.” It was no such thing. It was a violent attack by white people on the incredibly prosperous Black Greenwood community, which had been created over many years, with its business district known as “Black Wall Street.” It was a violent sneak attack in the early hours of the morning. The article makes it sound as if the 300 killed were evenly divided between Black and white people.
The Globe needs to be careful in what it prints. Closely editing even the small stories, which we read, is as important as attending to the large headlines and front-page articles. This is how bad information leads to people getting hurt.
Sara Driscoll
Jamaica Plain