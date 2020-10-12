Relax, have faith, the Patriots QB position is a work in progress

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) on the sidelines last Monday after he threw a pick-six interception in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s too bad Tara Sullivan is already throwing dirt on the New England Patriots after Monday’s loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (“At QB, we’ve simply been spoiled,” Sports, Oct. 7). Sullivan is of the opinion that the offense may be doomed because there’s no depth at quarterback. Take a deep breath. Jarrett Stidham is 24. He has played in parts of four regular season NFL games. Give him a chance to prove himself. Throw him right back in there. Let him get beaten up and bounced around. Let him make mistakes.