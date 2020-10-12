A teaching tool to consider as Newton and other schools grapple with race issues

In the article “White Newton alumni address race issues” (Metro, Oct. 2), there is a recurring message that more education is needed in the Newton school system to combat racism.

I just retired from the New England district of the US Army Corps of Engineers. Each year, we were required to receive in-person and online training for the prevention of sexual harassment. The online training presented various sexual harassment scenarios. Participants would select from different options for how one could react to each scenario, and the likely outcomes for one’s choice were revealed. There were no right or wrong answers, just potential outcomes. At the end, we received a certificate that we had completed the training. The live training allowed for discussion. It was all very powerful and I thought it was effective.