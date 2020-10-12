Alexis Vanderzeyde helps Middleborough girls’ soccer kick the habit vs. Norwell

Behind a stellar three-goal performance from Vanderzeyde, Middleborough pulled out a thrilling 3-2 victory, with their senior forward delivering home the winner with four minutes left, her direct kick deflecting off low off the left post into the net.

She was not alone. Middleborough was seeking the first win in program history against the Clippers.

Alexis Vanderzeyde, more than ever, was looking forward to Monday’s South Shore League girls' soccer matchup against Norwell. More importantly, walking off the field at Middleborough High with a victory.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment forever,” said Vanderzeyde.

Last season, Norwell knocked out Middleborough in the first round of the Division 3 South tourney with a 2-1 overtime victory. Monday’s matchup was the first home game on Norwell’s new turf. They also made it the program’s Senior Day due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t even been really competitive with them until the state tournament last year,” said Middleborough coach Denis Curtin. “Norwell has been the class of the league for a long time, along with East Bridgewater, so this was a huge win for us.”

Vanderzeyde, who has four goals and one assist in Middleborough’s 2-0 start, scored on three direct kicks Monday.

Abington 2, Mashpee 0 — Gracie O’Connell and Kaylee Groom each scored and keeper Isabella O’Connell earned the shutout for the host Green Wave in the South Shore win.

Bishop Feehan 4, Austin Prep 0 — Senior Francesca Yanchuk, the Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year, netted all four goals for the host Shamrocks (3-0).

Central Catholic 5, St. Mary’s 1 — Zarina Pinto recorded a hat trick in the victory for the Raiders (3-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Cohasset 3, Carver 0 — Gracyn Lord, Mackenzie Osborne, and Anna Grech scored for the visiting Skippers (1-0) in the South Shore League win.

Ipswich 1, Lynnfield 0 — Carter King converted a penalty kick midway through the third quarter to lift the host Tigers (2-2) to the Cape Ann win.

Newburyport 4, Rockport 1 — Sisters Norah and Deidre McElhinney each scored as the visiting Clippers (2-1) rattled off four unanswered goals to secure the Cape Ann League win.

Wilmington 4, Wakefield 0 — Amber Flynn, Jenna Sweeney, Kali Almeida, and Olivia Spizouco scored for the host Wildcats (3-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Field hockey

St. Mary’s 5, Central Catholic 4 — Lily Pregent scored the winner in the second half to propel the Spartans (1-1-1), a first-year varsity program, to the first win in program history. Brooke Jankowski had two goals and an assist for Central (0-3).

Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Ava Harlow scored the lone goal for the Indians (1-3), on an assist from Ella Bezanson, for the Cape Ann win.

Lexington 1, Arlington 0 — Senior Isabel Larabee scored the lone goal and sophomore Sophie Ortyl recorded 12 saves in net for the visiting Minuteman (3-0).

Manchester Essex 3, Georgetown 1 — Anna Coyne had a hand in all three scores, recording two goals and an assist for the host Hornets (3-1).

Newburyport 6, Rockport 0 — Olivia McDonald led the Clippers (4-0) with a pair of first-half goals in the Cape Ann League win.

Walpole 12, Weymouth 0 — Natalie Griffin had four goals and an assist and Madison Field scored three goals for the Porkers (3-0) in a Bay State Conference matchup.

Watertown 5, Melrose 0 — Sophomore Maggie Driscoll (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Raiders (3-0) to the Middlesex League win

Winchester 4, Belmont 0 — Senior captains Niki Micciche (2 goals, 1 assist) and Mia Legere (1 goal, 2 assists) paced visiting Winchester (3-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Boys' golf

Bishop Feehan 202, Saint Joseph Prep 136 — Sophomore Chad Correia fired a 2-under-par 33 in the Catholic Central win at Newton Commonwealth CC.

Boys' soccer

Hull 1, Randolph 0 — Senior Luka Prestia scored the lone goal in the first quarter off an assist from classmate Hayden Anastos to lead the host Pirates (2-0) to the South Shore win.

Manchester Essex 3, Georgetown 0 — Tommy Bowen, Eli Cox, and Naderson Curtis each tallied second-half goals for the host Hornets (3-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Mashpee 6, Abington 0 — Sophomore Gabriel Dasilva (2 goals, 2 assists) led the host Falcons (1-1) to the South Shore League win.

Shawsheen 8, Innovation Academy 0 — Senior Tyler Archibald and junior Jeremy Perez each netted a pair of goals to pace the host Rams (2-0-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Winchester 5, Belmont 4 — Seniors Jack Blumsack (2 goals) and Dylan Ross (1 goal, 2 assists) paced Winchester (3-0) in the Middlesex League win.