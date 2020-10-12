COVID forces Vanderbilt to postpone Saturday’s SEC game at Missouri until Dec. 12

Florida coach Dan Mullen brushed aside criticism and declined to clarify postgame comments he made Saturday following a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M, calling for the school to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if he regretted or had spoken to Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin or school president Ken Fuchs, Mullen said, “No, I’ve been worried about trying to beat LSU,” he said . . . Syracuse preseason All-American defensive standout Andre Cisco will miss the rest of the season, coach Dino Babers said. Cisco, a junior safety from Long Island, N.Y., was injured in a freak collision with a teammate during pregame warmups before a home game against Georgia Tech two weeks ago and hasn’t played since.

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26. Vanderbilt (0-3), which had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive linemen, played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. The school it would not be able to reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.

Hockey

Canadiens sign Toffoli to 4-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal, which carries an average annual value of $4.25 million. Toffoli played 10 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks this season after being acquired in a February trade from the Los Angeles Kings. The 28-year-old from Toronto had six goals and four assists with the Canucks after putting up 18 goals and 16 assists through 58 games with Los Angeles. He added two goals and two assists in seven games of Vancouver’s playoff run. Toffoli has 139 goals and 151 assists in eight seasons in the NHL . . . The Minnesota Wild re-signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract on to avoid salary arbitration. Kahkonen, 24, went 25-6-3 with a 2.07 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and seven shutouts in 34 games for Iowa in the AHL this season, winning the league’s award for the most outstanding goaltender . . . The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark on Monday, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad. Janmark’s contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit. Janmark had six goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Dallas last season. He also had one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason appearances, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Swede was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2013 draft. He was traded to Dallas in 2015 and made his NHL debut with the Stars that year.

Basketball

Donovan shakes up Bulls staff

New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shook up his staff, letting go of assistants Karen Stack Umlauf, Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser and Roy Rogers. A standout player for Northwestern in the early 1980s, Umlauf joined the Bulls as an entry-level ticket representative in 1985. Hall of Fame general manager Jerry Krause shifted her to the basketball operations department soon afterward and she became Chicago’s first female assistant when she served as associate coach at the 2018 summer league. Loenser was in his third season with the Bulls. Cooper was in his second and Rogers was in his first. One of the top coaching candidates on the market, Donovan was hired last month after stepping down from the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he compiled a 243-157 record in five seasons, and replaced the fired Jim Boylen.

Miscellany

Wawrinka advances at St. Petersburg

Stan Wawrinka saved three match points to achieve a comeback win over Dan Evans and reach the second round of the St. Petersburg Open in St. Petersburg, Russia, after the tournament was disrupted by an unnamed player’s coronavirus case. Serving to stay in the match at 5-6 down in the second, Wawrinka gave Evans three chances to seal the match but saved them all and then won the second-set tiebreaker and deciding set to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory. Wawrinka next plays Evgeny Donskoy after the Russian wild card beat Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 7-6 (4). An unnamed player withdrew from the event after testing positive for the coronavirus, the ATP Tour. The tour added the player was in isolation and “is currently asymptomatic,” and efforts were underway to identify people with whom the player had contact . . . Black Players for Change, a group of 170 Major League Soccer players and staff members, has teamed up with the LeBron James-led nonprofit More Than A Vote to encourage voting in the Nov. 3 election. James was among the athletes and artists who started More Than a Vote in June. The group, which also seeks to fight voter suppression, has already signed up more than 10,000 poll workers . . .Former Cornell University athletic director Charlie Moore, who gained acclaim as the 400-meter hurdles champion at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, has died from pancreatic cancer, the school confirmed. He was 91.

