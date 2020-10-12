EMass boys' soccer: Manchester Essex’s Naderson Curtis headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from EMass boys' soccer players in the past week.

Carver senior Mike Sawicki (left) opened his season with a three-goal, two-assist effort on Saturday.

Allen Bulic, Mystic Valley — In the Eagles' 9-2 win over Innovation Academy on Thursday, the junior poured in a career-high five goals.

Naderson Curtis, Manchester Essex — The junior forward netted his second hat trick in three games this season during Saturday’s 6-0 Cape Ann win over Triton.

Christian Perugini, Medway — A key returnee from last fall’s Division 3 state finalist, he recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-2 win over Hopkinton in their Tri-Valley League opener.

Mike Sawicki, Carver — After notching 26 goals and 10 assists last season, the returning Globe All-Scholastic began his senior campaign with a three-goal, two-assist performance in the Crusaders' 6-3 South Shore win on Saturday.

Evan Squire, Bedford — The junior keeper has allowed just one goal across four games for the reigning Division 3 North finalists (3-0-1), highlighted by his third shutout of the season Saturday against Cambridge.