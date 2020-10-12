NFL Week 5: How weird is 2020? The Cleveland Browns are a hot team

The 4-1 Browns won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating the 3-1 Colts by an impressive 32-23 score. Technically, the 5-0 Seahawks may be a hotter team, but let’s give the Browns their moment.

The Cleveland Browns are the hottest team in the NFL.

As if 2020 weren’t strange enough, here is a sentence that hasn’t been typed in three or four decades:

“Imagine this: Cleveland Browns have won four in a row, look like a real team!” reads a headline in Monday’s Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns have had plenty of losing streaks over the past couple of decades — most notably the entire 2017 season — but this is their first four-game win streak since 2009. That year, the Browns started 1-11 and finished 5-11.

Advertisement

But Browns fans are hoping for a repeat of a different season: 1994, the last time they started 4-1. The coach that year was Bill Belichick, and the Browns finished 11-5 and even won a playoff game.

Hey, expect only the weirdest in 2020.

The high-flying Browns are where we start the Week 5 Review:

▪ Most impressive about the 9-point win over the Colts was how the Browns executed in the fourth quarter and made all of the necessary plays to win, as opposed to doing everything they can to lose.

They dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled the clock against NFL’s No. 1-ranked run defense. They converted the defining third-and-9 play, with D’Ernest Johnson sealing the game with a 28-yard run. The defense, which scored 9 points in the game, intercepted Philip Rivers and made a big red zone stand in the fourth quarter. And the sun was shining on kicker Cody Parkey, whose game-sealing 46-yard field goal banked off an upright and between the goalposts.

Advertisement

The win was more gritty than pretty, but that’s a great sign for a team that hasn’t experienced much winning.

“The good thing we don’t have to learn from a loss: We can get better after a win,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield. “Just the mind-set of trying to be just a bunch of big, hairy, American winning machines is important.”

▪ The Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979 (believe it or not) after a 38-29 thumping of the Eagles, setting up a showdown with the Browns Sunday at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger threw three more touchdown passes and no interceptions, giving him 10 and 1 on the season as he returns to form after an elbow injury.

But the Steelers arguably have more to prove than the Browns. The Steelers' four wins have come over the Giants, Broncos, Texans, and Eagles, with a combined record of 3-15-1. This also will mark the Steelers' fourth consecutive home game, a schedule quirk that occurred because their Week 4 game at Tennessee got moved to Week 7.

▪ Two of the biggest stories this past Sunday involved horrific leg injuries. The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for the year when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle midway through the third quarter of their 37-34 win over the Giants.

Dak Prescott is carted off after a serious ankle injury. Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Prescott was on pace to throw for more than 6,000 yards this season, which would have shattered Peyton Manning’s record (5,477). The injury also complicates Prescott’s free agency next spring, though he should be able to make a full recovery, and still should be in high demand.

Advertisement

Losing Prescott would sink most teams, but the Cowboys have a capable backup in Andy Dalton, and they play in the woeful NFC East, where their 2-3 record is good enough for first place.

On a far more positive note was the return of Alex Smith for the first time since he suffered a broken leg in 2018 that required 17 surgeries and almost resulted in amputation. Smith completed only 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards in Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Rams, but just getting back on the field was an incredible victory. Smith bounced back to his feet after each of his six sacks.

As long as the NFC East remains terrible — at 1-4, Washington is only a game out of first place — Ron Rivera should keep rolling with Smith.

Alex Smith (center) got back into the action Sunday. Greg Fiume/Getty

▪ The Falcons did the inevitable Sunday and finally fired head coach Dan Quinn, as well as general manager Thomas Dimitroff, after a 23-16 loss to the Panthers dropped them to 0-5. The moves had to be made, but I still feel for both men, who deserved better.

Quinn should have been fired more humanely last offseason instead of getting publicly humiliated this season. Same with Dimitroff, who took over a dumpster fire left by Bobby Petrino in 2008 and instantly brought the Falcons consistency and respectability. Quinn and Dimitroff take the fall, but owner Arthur Blank deserves a lot of the blame for bringing them back one year too many.

Advertisement

▪ Lamar Jackson rushed only two times for 3 yards in a 27-3 win over the Bengals, which suits the Ravens just fine. Jackson does not have a 100-yard rushing game this season, and he is on pace for 131 carries and 762 yards, compared with 176 attempts and 1,206 yards last year. But the Ravens are 4-1, and they are smart for limiting Jackson’s exposure this early in the season.

Quick hits

▪ The Chiefs looked vulnerable the last two weeks and finally got clipped by the Raiders. The Chiefs have had issues on both the offensive and defensive lines, and they just lost guard Kelechi Osemele for the season … Raise your hand if you had the Panthers at 3-2 after they lost their first two games, then lost Christian McCaffrey to injury. Impressive job by new coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady … The Bengals are going to turn Joe Burrow into David Carr if they don’t protect him better. Burrow took seven sacks against the Ravens and has a league-high 22 … Week 4 cost Bill O’Brien his job, and Week 5 cost Quinn. Can Adam Gase survive Week 6? … Just kick the field goal, Mike Zimmer. Don’t overthink it.

Ex-Patriots Players

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: In his first game back from an ankle injury, went 7 of 17 for 77 yards and two interceptions in the first half of a 43-17 loss to the Dolphins. Garoppolo was uncharacteristically inaccurate with his throws, and Kyle Shanahan pulled him at halftime, citing his ankle injury. The 2-3, last-place 49ers have a huge game against the 4-1 Rams this week, and there is no word yet whether Garoppolo will start.

Advertisement

Jimmy Garoppolo is taken down in the first half on a sack; by the second half, he was on the bench. Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

▪ Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Had 8 catches for 161 yards and a 36-yard touchdown in his first big game of the season.

▪ Dolphins CB Eric Rowe, LB Elandon Roberts, and LB Kyle Van Noy: Rowe had four tackles and two pass breakups, Roberts had an 8-yard sack, and Van Noy had a quiet two tackles in Miami’s win.

Ex-Patriots coaches

▪ Brian Flores, Dolphins: Don’t look now, but here come the Dolphins. After the impressive beat-down of the 49ers on the road, they can improve to 3-3 with a home game against the Jets.

▪ Romeo Crennel, Texans: Got the Texans off the winless schneid, and at 73, became the oldest head coach to win a game in NFL history.

▪ Joe Judge, Giants: Now 0-5 after losing to the Cowboys, but Washington and Philly are up next. I feel a win coming.

▪ Matt Patricia, Lions: 1-3 and coming off a bye week; this week’s game at Jacksonville is must-win.

▪ Mike Vrabel, Titans: Huge Tuesday night game against 4-0 Buffalo could have major playoff implications.

Stats of the Week

▪ The Browns have scored 30-plus points in four straight games for the first time since 1968.

▪ The NFC East has four wins this season. The Rams have four wins against the NFC East.

▪ Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is the third rookie in NFL history, and first since Jerry Butler in 1979, to score four touchdowns in a game.

Chase Claypool (right) saw a lot of the end zone Sunday. Don Wright/Associated Press

▪ The Seahawks became the first team since the 2018 Seahawks to win a game without converting a third down (0 for 7). But they converted two fourth downs on the game-winning drive.

▪ The NFL has not had a shutout through the first five weeks of the season for only the third time this century (2005, 2010).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.