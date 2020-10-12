NFL ramps up coronavirus protocols, will require teams test players, personnel on game days

In the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and four cases on the Patriots, the NFL announced changes in its coronavirus protocols Monday night in a memo to teams, according to multiple media reports.

The memo told teams that beginning in this upcoming Week 6, all players, along with Tier 1 and Tier 2 staffers, will undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days, the NFL Network reported.

Previously, players had been tested every day except for game day. Teams hadn’t tested on game day, in part because PCR tests wouldn’t be returned in time for kickoff. But teams will now have to make arrangements to conduct tests at team hotels in the morning, and they will have to take testing staff on road trips to facilitate the results.