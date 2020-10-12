Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore says he’s ‘ready to be back in action’

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said on his verified Instagram account on Monday that he’s “ready to be back in action” after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Gilmore included a video in the Instagram post Monday that featured him dislodging the ball from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.
The Patriots shut their facilities down after he tested positive, and Gilmore missed practice Saturday along with quarterback Cam Newton.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who shared on social media Wednesday that he was asymptomatic, said he followed every COVID-19 protocol.
“The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity,” he wrote.
Advertisement
It is uncertain if Gilmore would have returned against the Broncos if that game was played this week, but the game was postponed to Week 6.
Asymptomatic players can return if 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or if five days have passed since the initial positive test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart.