Patriots have no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing

Patriots players are scheduled to have days off on Monday and Tuesday, the team said, and the next practice is scheduled for Wednesday. The Patriots' Week 5 game vs. the Broncos was moved to Sunday as part of a reshuffling of the schedule following a third positive test for a Patriots player. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart joined quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as Patriots players who have tested positive, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also is on the COVID-19 reserve list, though it’s unclear if he’s positive or has been exposed to someone who has been.

The latest round of COVID-19 testing revealed no new positives for the Patriots, a league source told the Globe on Monday.

The Patriots had Week 5 off after positive COVID-19 tests forced their game vs Denver to be moved to Oct. 18.

Advertisement

The Titans, the NFL’s other team experiencing an outbreak and disruption to their schedule, also had no new positives on Monday, a league source confirmed, and their game vs. the Bills on Tuesday remains on the schedule.

The Patriots closed their Gillette Stadium facilities Sunday and players, coaches, and staff were sent home after undergoing another round of tests. Last week the Patriots stayed shuttered for three straight days.

If the Patriots can return Wednesday, it would put them on track for a normal practice week for the Broncos.

This is third time in two weeks that the coronavirus has forced the postponement of a Patriots game. The Week 4 game in Kansas City, Mo., was pushed back a day and the Broncos tilt has twice been pushed back.

Under NFL rules, players with positive coronavirus tests can return if they meet one of two criteria: Ten days have passed since their initial positive test, or returning two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Previous Globe reporting was used in this story.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.