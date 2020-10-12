Red Sox will have No. 4 pick in 2021 draft

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday it will use reverse order of standings to determine the 2021 draft order, giving the Red Sox the No. 4 pick.

The Pirates (19-41 in 2020) will have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Rangers (22-38) and Tigers (23-35). At 25-35, the Red Sox finished with the fourth-worst record in baseball in 2020.

While reverse order of standings typically is how the draft order is determined, there was some question whether MLB would continue that after the 2020 season was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the March 26 agreement between MLB and the players' association, MLB had the right to modify for the order because the regular season was fewer than 81 games per team.