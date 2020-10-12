Tough assignment: Raheem Morris promoted to interim coach of 0-5 Falcons

When firing Quinn and Dimitroff, the Falcons announced team president Rich McKay would take control of football operations on an interim basis and also assist Blank in the search for a full-time coach and general manager. Sources close to the team said Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons can revive their season.

Morris was coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. His team finished 10-6 in 2010, marking the best turnaround in franchise history following a 3-13 finish in 2009.

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” McKay said in a statement Monday. “He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”

Morris was the choice as interim coach despite being in charge of a defense which ranks near the bottom of the league in passing, total yards and points allowed.

Seahawks are feeling it

The Seahawks became the first team in the league to reach 5-0 after Sunday’s 27-26 victory over Minnesota. It was another night filled with last-second drama, this time capped by Russell Wilson’s fourth-and-goal dart to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds left for the winning touchdown.

Despite some major flaws, especially on the defensive side, the Seahawks have taken control of the toughest division in the league. Wilson has been the elixir for all of Seattle’s ailments with five sterling weeks that put him at the head of the MVP conversation, and landed the Seahawks among the favorites in the NFC.

Wilson has 19 touchdown passes through five games, second most in league history. But the stats are secondary. Wilson’s play has given the Seahawks a level of belief that no matter the situation, they’ll find a way to pull it out — whether it’s a maligned defense stopping Cam Newton at the 1-yard line in Week 2 to beat the Patriots, or driving 94 yards for the winning score against the Vikings.

“It was really special that we were able to just keep believing,” Wilson said. “That’s what I always told you guys, to have no doubt, just keep believing, something great’s going to happen.”

Cardinals' Jones out for year?

Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is likely out for an extended period — and possibly the season — with a biceps injury. Jones, the former Patriot, has 61 sacks over his 4½ seasons in Arizona and is one of the cornerstones of a rebuilt defense that’s been much better this season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t completely rule out Jones returning, saying an MRI was scheduled for today … Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield only injured his ribs in Sunday’s win over the Colts, a victory that pushed surprising Cleveland to 4-1 for the first time in 26 years. Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield is “sore” but that his injury is specific to the ribs. After getting X-rays, the third-year QB had mentioned his right wrist as taking a hit. Stefanski seems optimistic that Mayfield will play next Sunday when the Browns (4-1) visit unbeaten Pittsburgh (4-0). The Browns' secondary also took a hit as safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday, was placed in concussion protocol. Stefanski also said cornerback Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a nerve injury in his shoulder, but held out hope he’d be able to return in 2020 … Adam Gase might be ready to call an audible on play-calling duties. With the New York Jets off to an 0-5 start for the first time since 1996 and struggling mightily on offense, the coach acknowledged he is considering handing off calling plays during games so he can take a wider-angle view of the entire team. “I don’t think I’m ever opposed to trying something to change things up,” Gase said. “I’d say everything’s on the table at this point.” Gase said he has called the offensive plays during every game he has been a head coach, including his three seasons in Miami. If he does relinquish some duties, they would fall to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and/or running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter.

No new positives for Titans

The Tennessee Titans had no new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the results returned Monday morning, keeping their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville on course to be played. The results were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The Titans have had the NFL’s first widespread outbreak on a team, with 24 positive tests since Sept. 24 among 13 players and nine staff members. Their facility was temporarily closed Sunday morning after a positive test result for a staffer. It just had reopened Saturday following an 11-day shutdown … Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera reiterated that third-year quarterback Kyle Allen will start again in Week 6 against the New York Giants, so long as he’s healthy enough to do so. Allen was named Washington’s starter for last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but he sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter that cut short his debut for Washington. Alex Smith took his place, making his first return to game action since the severe leg injury he sustained in November 2018. “I told [Allen]: ‘As long as you’re feeling well’ — I know he was pretty sore, he’ll be even more sore today — but, ‘As long as you’re feeling well and ready to roll on Wednesday,’ he’s our starter,” Rivera said … A 1-3-1 start has Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson channeling Bill Belichick. “I don’t care about the rest of the league. I care about the Philadelphia Eagles,” Pederson said Monday. “Our division, what are we, still a half-game back? Look, it is what it is. I’m going to pull out my inner Bill Belichick and say I’m focused on Baltimore.” Pederson beat Belichick and the Patriots to win Philadelphia’s only Super Bowl title three years ago … Chiefs guard Kelechi Osemele, who already was replacing the opted-out Laurence Duvernay-Tardif, will miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee.