Panera launches initiative to label carbon footprint of menu items

Panera customers can now see the ecological impact of what they order: The company has rolled out an initiative to label the carbon footprint of each menu item in an attempt to promote ethical eating.
“We look at our greenhouse gas footprint every year and think about how we can reduce our impact,” said Sara Burnett, Panera’s vice president of food values, sustainability, and public affairs. “Food production makes up almost a quarter of all greenhouse gas production.”
Environmental nonprofit the World Research Institute worked with Panera to establish a standard for calculating the carbon footprint of the restaurant’s offerings and determine which foods contribute to a carbon-friendly daily diet. Roughly 55 percent of Panera’s menu meets this standard and has been labeled with a Cool Foods badge to inform customers and provide additional information about consuming sustainably.
The restaurant chain has often defined industry standards in relation to nutrition, sustainability, and animal welfare. In 2004, it began using free range chicken raised without antibiotics in meals. In 2010, Panera became one of the first eateries to label the calorie count of menu items, and in 2017, it expanded that to include self-serve beverages.
“Guests want absolutely delicious food that they feel good about eating, and they want information to understand what’s on their plate, what they’re eating, and what they’re paying for,” Burnett said. “We’ve always been focused on transparency and choice.”
The World Research Institute has designed a Cool Foods Pledge for other restaurants to follow Panera’s lead and commit to adopting this standard of carbon footprint calculation. The Cool Foods Pledge aims to reduce food-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by 2030.
“This isn’t about competitive advantage,” Burnett said. “Nothing would make us prouder than to see other organizations starting to do this work.”
