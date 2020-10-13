Panera launches initiative to label carbon footprint of menu items

Panera customers can now see the ecological impact of what they order: The company has rolled out an initiative to label the carbon footprint of each menu item in an attempt to promote ethical eating.

“We look at our greenhouse gas footprint every year and think about how we can reduce our impact,” said Sara Burnett, Panera’s vice president of food values, sustainability, and public affairs. “Food production makes up almost a quarter of all greenhouse gas production.”

Environmental nonprofit the World Research Institute worked with Panera to establish a standard for calculating the carbon footprint of the restaurant’s offerings and determine which foods contribute to a carbon-friendly daily diet. Roughly 55 percent of Panera’s menu meets this standard and has been labeled with a Cool Foods badge to inform customers and provide additional information about consuming sustainably.