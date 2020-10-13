Little is known about why trial of COVID-19 vaccine partly developed at Beth Israel Deaconess was paused

Executives at Johnson & Johnson provided no details Tuesday about the pause in the study intended to ultimately enroll 60,000 volunteers. Indeed, they said they didn’t know whether the individual who suffered a serious adverse event received the vaccine or a placebo; that information is withheld from investigators and volunteers as part of the “double-blind” study design.

A late-stage study of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has been paused as a result of a participant’s unexplained illness, marking at least the second such halt to occur among several vaccines that have reached final tests in the US.

Nonetheless, the executives said it was not uncommon for volunteers in large clinical trials to get ill for reasons that have nothing to do with the studies. The company paused further dosing to let an independent safety monitoring panel and company doctors investigate the matter, including whether the volunteer received a placebo or the real thing. Company officials expected the inquiry to take at least a few days.

“What it should do also is reassure the public that every scientific, medical and ethical standard is being applied here not only at Johnson & Johnson but across the industry as we all search for a vaccine to combat COVID-19,” Joseph Wolk, executive vice president and chief financial officer for New Jersey-based J&J, said Tuesday on CNBC.

The J&J vaccine trial is expected to take place at up to 215 research sites, making it the largest late-stage coronavirus clinical trial to date. The sites include hospitals and clinics in the United States, Mexico, South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. At least one site is in Boston, at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Unlike several of the other 10 experimental vaccines that are in large-scale Phase 3 trials ― including one developed by the Cambridge-based biotech Moderna ― the J&J vaccine would offer protection from COVID-19 after one shot instead of two. The vaccine was developed partly by Beth Israel’s Center for Virology and Vaccine Research in Boston.

It uses the human adenovirus ― which causes the common cold ― to deliver part of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into cells to stimulate antibodies. J&J used this approach to develop a vaccine against Ebola virus disease that recently won marketing authorization from the European Commission.

That’s the same approach for a vaccine developed by the British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. A final phase trial of that vaccine stopped in September after at least one participant developed unexplained neurological symptoms. AstraZeneca has since resumed the studies everywhere except in the US.

In a previously scheduled earnings call with analysts Tuesday, Mathai Mammen, the global head of research and development for the pharmaceutical arm of J&J, said he didn’t know whether the illness that triggered the latest pause was neurological. It will take at least a few days for the company to gather details, he said.

He said the company expects to enroll 60,000 volunteers “in two or three months, and that remains on track.” The company remains “bullish” on the vaccine and believes it will prevent the coronavirus in at least 70 percent of people who receive it, he added.

J&J has safely used an adenovirus-based vaccine to deliver a protein to simulate an immune response for 100,000 patients against diseases such as Ebola, according to Wolk.

“We’re very, very comfortable that we’ll be able to address this,” he said.

J&J executives also stressed that the company itself had imposed a "study pose,'' while the halt in the AstraZeneca trial was a hold imposed by federal regulators.

































