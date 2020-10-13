Recipe: One big baked apple pancake is so much easier than flipping rounds one by one

Makes 12 squares (enough to serve 4 generously)

Baking one large pancake in a half-sheet pan (13-by-18-inches) offers the cook many advantages: No one is standing over a skillet making numerous batches of small, individual pancakes, there's no messy flipping, and all the pancakes are done at the same time so everyone can eat together. This batter is mixed with caramelized diced apples but you could also add fresh or frozen blueberries, cranberries, or sliced bananas. Bake the batter in a large rectangle and cut the baked pancake into squares. Serve with a dusting of confectioners' sugar.

APPLES

1½ tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 2 medium apples, cored and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon Canola oil (for the pan)

1. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the granulated sugar and apples, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Stir well and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until the apples are softened, but not mushy.

2. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 minutes.

BATTER

2 cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 2 eggs 2 cups (well shaken) buttermilk 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling Maple syrup (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Dab a little oil on a large rimmed baking sheet (about 13-by-18-inches). Line it with parchment paper and brush the parchment lightly with oil.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and granulated sugar to blend them.

3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, buttermilk, and butter. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture and stir just until thoroughly combined. Stir in the caramelized apples. Pour the batter onto the baking sheet and smooth the top. (It's OK if the batter doesn't reach the corners.)

4. Transfer to the oven and immediately reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, rotating the pan from front to back halfway through baking, or until the pancake is light golden and a skewer inserted into it comes out clean. (It will not be as browned as a regular skillet pancake.)

5. Make 2 lengthwise cuts in the rectangle and 3 crosswise cuts to form 12 squares. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and serve warm with maple syrup.

Lisa Zwirn