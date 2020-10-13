Recipe: Simmer butternut squash and kale in this vegetarian soup and serve with garlic croutons

Serves 4

Cooler temps mean soup season is back. This vegetarian pot showcases butternut squash and kale, both at farm stands right now. You can also make it with any other winter squash and greens. If you put a faster-cooking green such as spinach into the pot, cook the squash completely and stir in the leaves just before serving. The croutons are irresistible, so double the batch if you think your family might be tempted to snack on them before dinner is ready. Store leftover croutons in an airtight container at room temperature; toast them again before serving.

CROUTONS

3 cups roughly torn bread (1-inch pieces) 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the bread pieces with the garlic, thyme, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them out in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, turning several times, or until crunchy and golden.

SOUP

1 tablespoon canola oil 1 medium onion, chopped 2 stalks celery, chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 2 quarts vegetable stock 1 small butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded, flesh coarsely chopped 1 bunch fresh kale, stemmed, leaves torn (about 8 cups) 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the canola oil. Add the onion, celery, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the thyme.

2. Pour in the vegetable stock, and bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Add the butternut squash, lower the heat, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the butternut is softened but not completely cooked.

3. Add the kale and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish each bowl with a sprinkle of olive oil. Serve with the croutons.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick