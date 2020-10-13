fb-pixel
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Simmer butternut squash and kale in this vegetarian soup and serve with garlic croutons

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated October 13, 2020, 1 hour ago
Butternut and Kale Soup with Garlic Croutons.
Butternut and Kale Soup with Garlic Croutons.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Cooler temps mean soup season is back. This vegetarian pot showcases butternut squash and kale, both at farm stands right now. You can also make it with any other winter squash and greens. If you put a faster-cooking green such as spinach into the pot, cook the squash completely and stir in the leaves just before serving. The croutons are irresistible, so double the batch if you think your family might be tempted to snack on them before dinner is ready. Store leftover croutons in an airtight container at room temperature; toast them again before serving.

CROUTONS

3cups roughly torn bread (1-inch pieces)
2cloves garlic, grated
2tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
3tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the bread pieces with the garlic, thyme, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them out in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, turning several times, or until crunchy and golden.

SOUP

1tablespoon canola oil
1medium onion, chopped
2stalks celery, chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
2quarts vegetable stock
1small butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded, flesh coarsely chopped
1bunch fresh kale, stemmed, leaves torn (about 8 cups)
2tablespoons sherry vinegar
Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the canola oil. Add the onion, celery, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the thyme.

2. Pour in the vegetable stock, and bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Add the butternut squash, lower the heat, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the butternut is softened but not completely cooked.

3. Add the kale and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish each bowl with a sprinkle of olive oil. Serve with the croutons.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Cooler temps mean soup season is back. This vegetarian pot showcases butternut squash and kale, both at farm stands right now. You can also make it with any other winter squash and greens. If you put a faster-cooking green such as spinach into the pot, cook the squash completely and stir in the leaves just before serving. The croutons are irresistible, so double the batch if you think your family might be tempted to snack on them before dinner is ready. Store leftover croutons in an airtight container at room temperature; toast them again before serving.

CROUTONS

3cups roughly torn bread (1-inch pieces)
2cloves garlic, grated
2tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
3tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the bread pieces with the garlic, thyme, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them out in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, turning several times, or until crunchy and golden.

SOUP

1tablespoon canola oil
1medium onion, chopped
2stalks celery, chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
2quarts vegetable stock
1small butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded, flesh coarsely chopped
1bunch fresh kale, stemmed, leaves torn (about 8 cups)
2tablespoons sherry vinegar
Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the canola oil. Add the onion, celery, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the thyme.

2. Pour in the vegetable stock, and bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Add the butternut squash, lower the heat, and simmer for 8 minutes, or until the butternut is softened but not completely cooked.

3. Add the kale and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish each bowl with a sprinkle of olive oil. Serve with the croutons.Karoline Boehm Goodnick