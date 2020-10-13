Seasoned salts and sugars that straddle sweet and savory

Flavored salts and sugars from Old Salt Merchants. Handout

Old Salt Merchants, a woman-owned business in Berkeley, Calif., sells seasoned salts and teas, as well as unique, coarse-textured flavored sugars that straddle sweet and savory — Jamaican ginger, sweet onion, habanero, wild blueberry, lime, dark cocoa, cinnamon, and espresso ($14 for 4 ounces). Use them for rimming a cocktail glass, sprinkling on oatmeal, to add to a rub, and for so much more. Dust the sweet onion sugar on a scone and roasted cauliflower or to caramelize a salmon fillet. The ginger sugar is pungent and can add a nuanced flavor to cookies, poached pears, or sugar snap peas. Monique Rodriguez started the company in 2013 and introduced the boldly flavored sugars five years later. “I brought on a sugar line because I wanted to create a collection that would ignite your imagination whether you’re cooking, baking, or making cocktails,” she says. The company also offers custom sampler boxes, a pick of sugars in cute 1-ounce glass jars, and her seasoned salts — wild porcini, garlic and parsley, hibiscus, lavender, and others. Available at oldsaltmerchants.com.