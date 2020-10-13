Baker expects more coronavirus cases this fall, urges residents to be vigilant

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state expects more COVID-19 cases this fall and urged residents to maintain their vigilance to prevent transmission of the virus.
“There’s no question that there will be more cases this fall,” Baker said during his regular State House press conference. “We’ve done the work. We’re prepared to respond to this virus like never before. ... What we need from you is continued vigilance as we head into the ninth month of fighting this virus.”
He urged Mass. residents to continue taking precautions such as face coverings, physical distancing, and good hygiene. In addition, Baker said, residents who return home following an out-of-state trip should get tested and even don face coverings around their own family members.
“Stay vigilant and respect the virus,” Baker said.
The governor also praised the state’s many colleges for their robust testing programs for students and staff.
Colleges are currently conducting about 25,000 tests daily, Baker said, and no college in Massachusetts has seen more than 200 cases, a figure he called “remarkable” considering the size of the student populations.
Last week’s positivity rate for Massachusetts colleges and universities, Baker said, was just 0.1 percent. Statewide, Health and Human Services chief Marylou Sudders said during the briefing, about 60,000 people are currently being tested daily.
Sudders and Baker both said Massachusetts remains a national leader on the testing front, and Sudders said the state’s Stop The Spread free testing campaign targeting hard-hit communities will be extended through December.
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is slated to brief reporters outside City Hall at 2 p.m.
