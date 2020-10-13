Baker expects more coronavirus cases this fall, urges residents to be vigilant

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state expects more COVID-19 cases this fall and urged residents to maintain their vigilance to prevent transmission of the virus.

“There’s no question that there will be more cases this fall,” Baker said during his regular State House press conference. “We’ve done the work. We’re prepared to respond to this virus like never before. ... What we need from you is continued vigilance as we head into the ninth month of fighting this virus.”

He urged Mass. residents to continue taking precautions such as face coverings, physical distancing, and good hygiene. In addition, Baker said, residents who return home following an out-of-state trip should get tested and even don face coverings around their own family members.