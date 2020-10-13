The Barn to host ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Newton location

The Barn will include 8,500 square feet of retail space on street level, plus about 100 free surface parking spaces in the complex, the statement said.

The Barn, which has been in business since the 1940s, is now located in the Trio Newton mixed-use development at 229 Walnut St., the statement said.

The Barn Family Shoe Store is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its move from West Newton to its new Newtonville home, the store said in a statement.

“At its new location, The Barn’s bright spacious floor plan offers customers an updated shopping experience to accommodate their footwear and casual apparel needs while providing easy accessibility to other amenities for one-stop shopping,” the statement said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Speakers are expected to include Mayor Ruthanne Fuller; Barney Heath, the city’s director of planning and development; Devra Bailin, the city’s director of economic development; Cindy Carrigan, controller and co-owner of the Barn; and Greg Reibman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, the statement said.

The longtime West Newton retailer operated for years out of its Kempton Place location before announcing in 2019 it was moving to the Trio Newton mixed-use development at the corner of Washington and Walnut streets.

In July, city officials approved the Dunstan East mixed-use development at the intersection of Dunstan and Washington streets, which includes the Barn’s former location in West Newton.

Trio Newton was approved as the Washington Place development in 2017.













