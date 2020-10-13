Cambridge cancels city-sponsored Halloween events, asks families not to trick-or-treat

Cambridge also will not issue street closures or permits for block parties or parks in an effort to “prevent large groups of trick-or-treaters and others from congregating in close proximity,” the statement said.

The events canceled include annual Halloween open houses hosted by the Cambridge Fire Department and activities sponsored by the Department of Human Service Programs Community Schools, the city said in a statement.

Cambridge is canceling all city-sponsored Halloween events and encouraging families not to go trick-or-treating this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday

City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said that while community celebrations are an important part of civic life, the city must continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

“Traditional door to door trick-or-treating is a higher risk activity and I strongly encourage residents to consider safer alternatives,” DePasquale said in the statement. “We have a collective obligation this Halloween — and every day — to engage in behaviors that help Cambridge remain a lower risk community.”

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said the decision to cancel events was not made lightly.

“We know this year has been hard on our residents, particularly families with younger children, and this is just one more sacrifice we are asking our families to make for the greater well-being, safety and health of our City,” Siddiqui said in the statement. “I encourage residents and families to celebrate Halloween through the variety of lower risk activities listed in the CDC guidelines.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.