Dominican national sentenced to eight months in prison for illegally reentering US

A Dominican man who once lived in Lawrence has been sentenced to eight months in prison for illegally reentering the country after he was deported more than a decade ago, the US attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Jose Urena Vasquez, 42, was serving an 11-month sentence at the Essex County House of Correction for drug distribution in 2008 when immigration officials discovered he was in the country illegally, prosecutors said. He was deported to the Dominican Republic on March 25, 2009.

He later reentered the country illegally and in 2018 was charged in Essex Superior Court with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. Vasquez was arrested in Florida in July 2018 and extradited back to Massachusetts.