Dorchester man arrested on firearms charges tied to incident where officers were almost struck by fleeing car

Hassaun G. Daily, 28, of Dorchester, was arrested on a warrant that was issued on Oct. 9 for carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in a posting on bpdnews.com .

A Dorchester man was arrested Monday on a warrant for various firearms charges stemming from an incident over the summer in which he allegedly almost struck two police officers with a vehicle and then led another officer on a foot chase, according to Boston police.

Police said that around 2 a.m. on July 22 officers responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dale Street in Roxbury, and a broadcast was made of a suspect vehicle as it traveled down Washington Street onto Marcella Street. The vehicle then turned onto Thornton Street and traveled the wrong way towards Valentine Street before eventually pulling over at the intersection of Highland and Marcella streets. When two officers on an unrelated radio call approached the vehicle, the suspect then tried to pull away and almost struck one of the officers, police said in the posting.

Police said the suspect then drove off and almost hit a detective who was crossing the street. An officer in a marked Boston police cruiser followed the vehicle until the suspect struck a fence at New Heath Street and Terrace Street and then fled from the vehicle and jumped over a fence. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, identified as Daily, was placed under arrest and charged with failure to stop for a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey traffic signals and speeding.

Officers later retraced the flight path of the suspect and found a loaded Kahr Arms CW40 pistol on the sidewalk in front of 128 Thornton St., police said in the posting. “The firearm was in close proximity to what appeared to be a fresh divot of disturbed dirt, was in the direct flight path of the suspect, and was in a location consistent with being discarded from the driver’s side of a motor vehicle traveling the wrong way down Thornton Street,” police wrote.

Police said Daily was further charged with unlawful possession of a Firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, and being an armed career criminal (Level 1).

