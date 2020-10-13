Driver and dog die after car swerves to avoid hitting animal, hits tree on I-495 in Bolton

A driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Interstate 495 in Bolton Monday night and lost control of the car, hitting a small tree and killing the operator and a dog inside, State Police said.

State Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, the department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The 2007 Mini Cooper, registered in New York state, was driving south on I-495 at about 8:35 p.m. Monday when the “sudden steering input” forced the driver to lose control of the car and go off the road, hitting a tree, State Police said.