Driver and dog die after car swerves to avoid hitting animal, hits tree on I-495 in Bolton

A driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Interstate 495 in Bolton Monday night and lost control of the car, hitting a small tree and killing the operator and a dog inside, State Police said.
State Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, the department said in a statement Tuesday morning.
The 2007 Mini Cooper, registered in New York state, was driving south on I-495 at about 8:35 p.m. Monday when the “sudden steering input” forced the driver to lose control of the car and go off the road, hitting a tree, State Police said.
The driver of the car and a dog were determined to be dead on scene, troopers said, and an injured passenger was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Everyone inside the car, including the dog, had seatbelts on, according to State Police.
An investigation is ongoing, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
