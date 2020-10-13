Four people rescued from two-alarm Brockton blaze

Via Twitter around 9:30 a.m., Brockton firefighters confirmed the two-alarm blaze at 574 Warren Ave., a three-story wood frame residence.

Brockton firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued four people from the third floor of a home that caught fire, officials said.

Minutes later, fire officials tweeted that rescues were “being made from the third floor.”

“Four people rescued over ladders, all companies working,” the department tweeted in another follow-up message.

This is a breaking story that will be updated if more information becomes available.

