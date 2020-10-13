Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman outside Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a woman outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute last week, Boston police said.
Tyler Baker, of Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for aggravated assault and battery, police said in a statement.
The arrest follows a verbal dispute that led to police being called on the morning of Oct. 5 near 450 Brookline Ave., the department said.
Officers were told a woman had been assaulted while standing in front of 1 Jimmy Fund Way, police said. A man had run up to the woman and punched her on the right side of her head, police said.
He then fled down Jimmy Fund Way and took a right on Brookline Avenue, police said. The woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
