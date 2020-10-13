Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman outside Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Tyler Baker, of Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for aggravated assault and battery, police said in a statement .

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a woman outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute last week, Boston police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Saturday as they sought the public's help in identifying the man. Police said Tuesday that he was 36-year-old Tyler Baker.

The arrest follows a verbal dispute that led to police being called on the morning of Oct. 5 near 450 Brookline Ave., the department said.

Officers were told a woman had been assaulted while standing in front of 1 Jimmy Fund Way, police said. A man had run up to the woman and punched her on the right side of her head, police said.

He then fled down Jimmy Fund Way and took a right on Brookline Avenue, police said. The woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

