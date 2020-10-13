fb-pixel

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman outside Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated October 13, 2020, 1 hour ago
Police released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Saturday as they sought the public's help in identifying the man. Police said Tuesday that he was 36-year-old Tyler Baker.
Boston Police Department

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a woman outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute last week, Boston police said.

Tyler Baker, of Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for aggravated assault and battery, police said in a statement.

The arrest follows a verbal dispute that led to police being called on the morning of Oct. 5 near 450 Brookline Ave., the department said.

Officers were told a woman had been assaulted while standing in front of 1 Jimmy Fund Way, police said. A man had run up to the woman and punched her on the right side of her head, police said.

He then fled down Jimmy Fund Way and took a right on Brookline Avenue, police said. The woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.