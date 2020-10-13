Mayor Walsh announces series of broad Boston police reforms

The city will also create a new Diversity and Inclusion unit and seek to amend civil service rules, allowing for hiring preference for Boston high school graduates and opening a new recruitment “pipeline” for a diverse swath of residents.

The city will move to create an independent police watchdog office with full investigative and subpoena powers, expand the police department’s body-worn camera program, and enhance the agency’s use of force policies, Walsh said at a City Hall news conference.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced a slate of reforms to the Boston Police Department on Tuesday, embracing a series of sweeping changes proposed by a task force that spent months examining the operations and culture of the nation’s oldest police force.

“These are bold steps,” Walsh said, noting that he endorses each task force recommendation.

He also set a 180-day timeline to implement the reforms. “I will use every tool at my disposal to make this a reality," he said.

Police Commissioner William Gross said he too embraced the reforms, adding that the department is continuously trying to improve.

“In policing, we serve the people," Gross said. "it isn’t the other way around.”

Walsh had previously indicated he would adopt the task force’s recommendations. Now, with the group’s final report in hand, the mayor will try to move on the sweeping changes, several of which may require buy-in from police unions as well as an influx of money. Asked Tuesday about the cost of reforms, Walsh said he didn’t yet have an estimate.

Walsh appointed the 11-member task force in June and named former US attorney Wayne Budd as chairman. He did so while declaring racism a public health emergency in the city and pledging to reallocate $12 million of the police department’s overtime budget to social services.

The move followed the May 25 police killing of a George Floyd in Minneapolis and coincided with increased nationwide outrage and scrutiny of systemic abuses within law enforcement.

Protesters here and across the country took to the streets to demand changes to the criminal justice system. In response, Massachusetts lawmakers went to work on a broad policing bill that would require officers to be certified, among many other enhanced accountability measures.

On Tuesday, Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the reforms are a direct response to what the task force heard from protesters.

“It is our hope that this work, that these policy changes, really do respond to their cries of increased transparency, accountability, and inclusion,” she said.

The task force issued a 17-page draft report in September that outlined ways to create within the department “a culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, and community engagement."

“Bringing about meaningful culture change in an institution requires that the institution itself change,” the report’s authors noted. “To bring about meaningful reform to the BPD . . . there is more work to be done.”

The report focused on four key areas: body camera use, the power of the city’s existing oversight boards, the department’s use of force policies, and implicit bias training. The task force proposed creating an Office of Policing Accountability and Transparency, a city agency with subpoena power independent of the police department, to review all allegations of police misconduct and use of force.

The office, which would be housed outside police headquarters and have its own, civilian staff, would replace a Civilian Ombudsman Oversight Panel that has little power to investigate misconduct cases on its own or to enforce department policies.

The draft report’s authors did not recommend defunding the police department, as some protesters have called for. But the task force did suggest that police leaders analyze what the department does best, and where resources and responsibilities can be shifted to other city agencies.

It’s unclear how much support for reform exists within the department’s ranks.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the largest union representing Boston officers, has stayed quiet -- at least publicly -- throughout the process, instead using social media to highlight officers' day-to-day work.

Police unions and related groups have publicly pushed back on aspects of the proposed policing bill. The legislation has stalled on Beacon Hill and remains in limbo.

Some local leaders and reform advocates have chafed at the pace of change, noting that politicians have previously pledged similar reforms, to no avail.

