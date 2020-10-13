Newton selects International Association of Chiefs of Police to assist in search for new police chief

The mayor will also participate in the formation a nine-member selection committee to help her choose the next Newton chief, she said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will be assisted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as the city searches for a new, permanent head for its police department, Fuller said in a statement.

Mintz served for decades as a Newton police officer, and in 2013, was named chief of the department by former Mayor Setti Warren. Mintz retired in 2015 when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Advertisement

The search for a new chief is separate from the work of the Newton Police Reform Task Force, which Fuller appointed last summer to examine systemic racism in the police department and develop recommendations for changes.

Fuller, in her statement, said the police chiefs association was among four groups interviewed by city officials as part of the chief selection process, Fuller said.

The Virginia-based nonprofit, Fuller said, has “the most impressive team, an effective recruiting/evaluation strategy, and the most nuanced understanding of the role of a Chief in the coming years.”

The nonprofit will assist her in writing a candidate profile for what Newton is looking for in its next chief.

Fuller said she welcomes community input on the qualities she should prioritize in the city’s chief of police, and comments can be sent to rfuller@newtonma.gov.

“I will share our job posting with the community. The search firm will also help me recruit candidates internally and externally and evaluate them,” Fuller said.

The city’s selection committee will include residents, a city councilor, a police union member, a businessperson, an attorney, a member of the judiciary system, and a member of the Massachusetts Police Chief’s Association, Fuller said.

Advertisement

Members will be appointed by Fuller and council President Susan Albright, with City Council approval, while the union representative will be chosen by the Newton Police Association.

A candidate for Newton’s police chief is approved by the City Council at the recommendation of the mayor, according to Fuller. She said she hopes to have a new chief in place by the beginning of 2021.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.