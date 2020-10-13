Newton teen dies in car crash on I-84 in Sturbridge

A 16-year-old boy died Monday night after his car hit a guardrail on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge and veered across the road into several trees, State Police said.

The Newton teen, the only person inside the 2014 Subaru Forester, was determined to be dead at the scene, troopers said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was found trapped in the car by State Police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the teen was driving eastbound on I-84 at about 10:15 p.m. Monday when his car “veered to its right, struck the guardrail along the southern edge of the road, then traveled back to the left across all three travel lanes, and went off the northern edge of the road,” according to State Police.