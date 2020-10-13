N.H. man charged with slipping razor blades in pizza dough sold in Maine supermarket

A Dover, N.H., man faces criminal charges alleging he slipped razor blades into pizza dough that made its way onto the shelf of a Maine supermarket, authorities said.

He appeared during a brief remote hearing Tuesday morning in the 7th Circuit, District Division Court in Dover, N.H., where he agreed not to challenge his transfer back to Maine to face the charges.

“I’ll waive extradition,” he said when asked if he wanted to waive it or fight it with a lawyer.

Officials said Maine authorities will likely pick Mitchell up by the end of the week, but just in case, a status conference in the Dover courtroom was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 27.

According to the police statement, the disturbing case came to light on Oct. 6, when a customer at a Hannaford Supermarket in Saco notified local police of possible tampering with food items at the store. The customer, whom police didn’t name, had purchased “Portland Pie Pizza dough and located razor blades inside the dough,” the statement said.

A review of store surveillance footage revealed that “a person tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie Pizza doughs,” police said.

Authorities identified Mitchell as the suspect, the statement said, noting that the alleged assailant stands 5-foot-9 and tips the scales at 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Nicholas Mitchell is a former associate of ‘It’ll be Pizza company’ who manufactures product for Portland Pie,” the statement said.

Police said that at the time of the alleged tampering, Mitchell was driving a 2005 gray- or silver-colored Toyota Camry with a black left front fender and a sunroof.

“This case remains under investigation,” police said. “If you have purchased Portland Pie Pizza dough and have found razor blades inside the dough, call the Saco Police Department’s Detective Division at (207)282-8216.”

Hannaford on Sunday issued a recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Hannaford has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores,” said spokesperson Ericka Dodge.

Mitchell’s had prior contact with law enforcement in Maine.

In 2018 he received a two-year jail sentence in that state, with all but seven days suspended, for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Maine Department of Corrections online database.

Mitchell was also placed on two years probation in that case, with provisions requiring him to seek counseling for anger management and substance abuse, the database says.

In the current pizza prosecution, court records in New Hampshire state that Mitchell is charged in Maine with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, violating conditions of release, and probation revocation.

He was arrested in Dover on Sunday, records show.

