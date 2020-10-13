fb-pixel

Stoughton man identified as wrong way driver killed in four-car crash in Milton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated October 13, 2020, 24 minutes ago

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who died Saturday after he drove the wrong way down Interstate 93 in Milton and was involved in a four-car crash, State Police said Tuesday.

Stephen Zorn, of Stoughton, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape northbound in the southbound lane when he struck a 2017 Ford Escape head-on at 5 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement. The crash knocked the 2017 Escape into a jersey barrier.

The 2008 Escape rolled onto its roof and was struck by a 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan, State Police said. A Kia Sportage sport utility vehicle then struck the 2008 Escape from behind.

Zorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman from Plymouth, who was driving the 2017 Escape, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, State Police said. A 50-year-old Wrentham man, who was driving the Mercedes, was taken to Milton Hospital with serious injuries.

A 38-year-old Raynham woman, who was driving the the Kia Sportage, was taken to Milton Hospital with minor injuries, State Police said. A mobile crane was also struck by debris that were scattered in the roadway and sustained minor damage.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.