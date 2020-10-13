Vatican clears 91-year-old priest of abuse allegation

The Vatican has determined that an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against a 91-year-old priest is unsubstantiated, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Tuesday.

The Rev. John P. Carroll, who was ordained in 1953, has been on administrative leave since 2005 while the allegation has been investigated, the archdiocese said in a statement. Carroll will remain restricted from ministry and has been given senior priest status, the statement said.