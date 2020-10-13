Wareham officials to residents: Please stop calling us about the ocean sunfish

“We are aware of a sunfish in Broad Cove,” the town’s Department of Natural Resources wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon. “We have checked on it, and it is doing normal sunfish activities. It’s swimming. It is not stranded or suffering. The sunfish is FINE.”

But this week, a series of inquiries about a fish doing exactly what fish do had officials in the coastal town imploring residents to leave the department — and an unhurried sunfish — alone.

A scan of police logs in Wareham shows officers will respond to all manner of calls, from why a light might be on at a vacant home to helping find the owner of a lost wallet.

To hammer the point home, the department added: “PLEASE STOP CALLING THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ABOUT THIS SUNFISH!!”

According to Joshua Kimball, Wareham’s natural resources officer, the town’s Department of Natural Resources was contacted Monday morning about a possible injured seal in Broad Cove, a popular boating and swimming area.

Officers went out on the water to look for the seal, but instead “located a flopping dorsal fin moving throughout the shoreline,” Kimball said in a statement. It was a sunfish, a huge, strange-looking fish that gets its name because it likes to swim on its side to bask in the sun.

Sunfish — also referred to as Mola Mola — are large bony fish that move slowly through the water, often near the surface. Their fins can be confused for those of a shark, but are distinguishable by the way they flap back and forth, a motion caused by their swimming style.

This sunfish was not in distress and was swimming in 15 to 20 feet of water, so officers left it alone.

But for the remainder of the day, Kimball said, the sunfish stuck around, prompting multiple calls and even emails from curious residents.

“REPORTING LARGE BLACK FIN IN WATER LOOKING FROM RIVERSIDE DR ACROSS THE WATER. ITS NEXT TO 2 BOATS. ITS BEEN THERE AWHILE. ITS FLAPPING LIKE ITS IN TROUBLE,” one person wrote in an urgent-sounding email to Kimball’s department.

To let people know the fish was not in danger, and reduce the influx of calls on its behalf, the department posted about it on its Facebook page, Kimball said.

But in the end, the message seemed only to draw more attention to the situation.

More than a dozen people reacted to the humorous online missive posted by the department. By Tuesday morning, it had been shared nearly 100 times.

“So what your saying is ... there is a big fish doing fish stuff in the ocean ...thats Weird,” one person wrote in response.

Others seemed tickled by the fact that the department had to address the situation at all: “This is pretty delightful. All of it. Good work," someone wrote.

For some, the Facebook post was a reminder of the 2015 video clip of Michael Bergin and Jay Foster, two Malden residents who had a brush with fame after they recorded their encounter with a sunfish in Boston Harbor.

In the video, which launched the pair into the national spotlight and landed them an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” a confused Bergin referred to the sunfish he spotted as a “baby whale” and a “sea monstah” in a thick Boston accent.

“Dude call the aquarium,” one person wrote beneath the department’s Facebook post Monday, recalling a line from Bergin’s video.

Another chimed in, “Jay told me it’s a baby whale. Send the coast guard please.”

