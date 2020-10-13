Labor secretary’s wife, who attended Sept. 26 White House event, tests positive for COVID-19

The wife of Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, Trish, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Labor Department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Eugene Scalia tested negative, the statement said, but will work from home.

Eugene and Trish Scalia attended the Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden ceremony during which President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. At least nine other people who attended that event, including the president and first lady Melania Trump, have said they tested positive for the coronavirus.