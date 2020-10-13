A chilling answer to those who say, ‘This is not the country I grew up in’

Or there was the time in the early ’50s in West Falmouth, when I was 7, and my mom and I were denied entry into a local restaurant because I was so tanned, they thought I was Black. As I was told the story, they said to my mom, “You can come in, but not the boy.”

People my age say, “This is not the country I grew up in.” Well, it is. Ask any Black person. Ask me, a Jew from Boston who was accosted while bowling at the neighborhood alleys by a neighbor who spewed profanity at me, and whose grade-school teacher told me to “go back to Israel.”

The shell of the burned station wagon of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney is seen in this June 24, 1964, file photo.

As a teen, the most emotionally fraught upheaval in my youth group was whether we could board the buses to Mississippi in the Freedom Summer when James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner were killed.

Much has changed for the better since then, but the slime under the rock of civilized behavior is still there. And the president of the United States allows it to come up for air and to flourish.

My mom left Europe in the 1930s in time, though that was not the case for others in her family and for her high school friends. For all the semitransparent anti-Semitism and outright racism of 20th-century America, all in my family believed resolutely in the decency and strength of this country. As do I. And I have no complaints about how my family has fared.

But now I see the shadows of brownshirts; I see the slime from the rocks creeping into sunlight, encouraged by our president and allowed by his Republican enablers, who are sure they can get what they want in a still-civilized society while controlling his worst excesses. But now I am not so sure.

Elliot Entis

Newton