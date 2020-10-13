Ideas on how to help beat Donald Trump

Lots of people e-mailed to mention Postcards to Voters , a volunteer organization that sends cards to Democratic voters in states with closely contested campaigns. Unlike other get-out-the-vote efforts, Postcards to Voters specifically urges Democratic voters to turn out for progressive candidates.

A couple of columns ago, after offering a few suggestions about how, beyond just voting, concerned citizens in blue states could get involved in the presidential campaign , I asked readers for their ideas.

“We only write to Democratic voters and, with very few exceptions, all our postcards name a specific Democratic candidate that we are writing to boost turnout for,” says the group founder, who goes by the sobriquet Tony the Democrat. In the last month or so, its volunteers sent out more than 2 million postcards, a total Tony hopes will grow to 5 million by Nov. 3.

Sign up, write a practice postcard, get approved, and the organization will provide you a list of voters to write. Tony says the group has three messages that volunteers are asked to include in their postcards and an array of additional writing points from which to choose.

Another voter-prompting group is the Environmental Voter Project, whose goal is to nudge citizens who have the environment as a top public priority to turn out in big numbers — and not just in this federal election but in local and state elections as well. One might think environmentalists would already be consistent voters but, according to founder and executive director Nathaniel Stinnett, that’s frequently not the case.

“In 12 states, we’ve identified 2 million environmentalists who are potential first-time voters,” Stinnett told me. Broadly speaking, those voters are more likely to be young, to be people of color, to earn less than $50,000, and to be female. Which makes sense, when you consider that minority voters of more modest means are often those who bear the brunt of dirty air or water or live near polluting industries.

Unlike Postcards to Voters, the Environmental Voter Project isn’t advocating for particular candidates or even one party over the other. That said, its target states include at least eight that fall into the battleground category or have competitive US Senate races. Further, it’s a safe bet that voters who consider the environment a top priority won’t be turning out for Donald Trump, a man who has made it crystal clear he will do exactly nothing about climate change — and who has gone determinedly about weakening our national environmental laws.

The project, which currently has more than 5,000 volunteers nationwide, has already made more than 2 million calls and sent more than 6 million texts this year, most of them since August. To become a volunteer, sign up on its website, after which you’ll undergo a brief training session, via Zoom. And then it’s off to the (electoral) races.

“We have at least one training session, followed by a phone bank or text bank, every day,” Stinnett said.

Speaking of the environment, concerned Massachusetts citizen Andrew Goldstein, taking his cue from colonial-era scribes, has written a well-documented pamphlet about Donald Trump’s environmental policies. (Disclosure: I copy-edited the pamphlet for Andrew, who is a friend.) From coal to climate change to toxins, Goldstein steps smartly through the risks that Trump’s anti-environmental agenda presents to this country and its future generations.

“My hope is that younger people will read it and send it to their friends and use the examples to talk to their parents and grandparents about the environmental need to defeat Donald Trump,” he said. His pamphlet is available to download from sixonesevenbooks.com for anyone who wants to read and forward it to relatives or acquaintances.

Another idea: Write letters to the editor. Focus on swing-state newspapers and particularly weeklies, which are more likely to run missives that aren’t necessarily related to matters that paper has covered.

“Writing letters to local papers forces me to take a deep dive into an issue and try to persuade rural Trump supporters with logical, fact-based arguments," said one red-district letter writer. “I think it matters.”

Every effort at persuasion does, particularly in this election.

Get involved. You won’t regret it.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.